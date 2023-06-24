Two killed in single-car crash on Morrison Bridge identified

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The two men killed in a car crash June 4 have been identified by the Portland Police Bureau.

The driver of the car, Larry A. Ayala-Valdez, 22, of Milwaukie, and the passenger, Adrian Gama, 22, of Clackamas County.

Around 2:15 a.m. on Sunday, June 4, Central Precinct officers responded to a report of a rollover crash on Southeast Water Avenue and Southeast Belmont Street.

When officials arrived on scene both people inside the black 2003 Mercedes were dead.

Preliminary investigations by Portland Police revealed Ayala-Valdez was traveling eastbound on the Morrison Bridge when he hit the barrier and went over, landing in the streets below.

Both the driver and passenger were killed, no others were injured.

The Portland Police Traffic Division Major Crash Team responded to the scene to investigate. The bridge was closed from both directions until around 8:00 a.m. when the on-scene investigation was finished.

Speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash, according to Portland Police.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who has information about the crash or what immediately happened after are encouraged to email crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 23-146476.

