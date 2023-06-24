Two killed in single-car crash on Morrison Bridge identified

Two killed in crash on Morrison Bridge
Two killed in crash on Morrison Bridge(kptv)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 6:34 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The two men killed in a car crash June 4 have been identified by the Portland Police Bureau.

The driver of the car, Larry A. Ayala-Valdez, 22, of Milwaukie, and the passenger, Adrian Gama, 22, of Clackamas County.

Around 2:15 a.m. on Sunday, June 4, Central Precinct officers responded to a report of a rollover crash on Southeast Water Avenue and Southeast Belmont Street.

When officials arrived on scene both people inside the black 2003 Mercedes were dead.

Preliminary investigations by Portland Police revealed Ayala-Valdez was traveling eastbound on the Morrison Bridge when he hit the barrier and went over, landing in the streets below.

Both the driver and passenger were killed, no others were injured.

The Portland Police Traffic Division Major Crash Team responded to the scene to investigate. The bridge was closed from both directions until around 8:00 a.m. when the on-scene investigation was finished.

Speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash, according to Portland Police.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who has information about the crash or what immediately happened after are encouraged to email crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 23-146476.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Semi-truck rollover sends chickens spilling across I-5 in Portland.
Semi-truck rollover sends chickens spilling across I-5 in Portland
Police on scene of shooting at SE 146th and SE Stark
Multiple people detained after shooting injures 2 in SE Portland
A campground outside the Gorge Amphitheater where a deadly mass shooting happened.
Beyond Wonderland shooting suspect says he was hallucinating on drugs: Court docs
Multnomah County sues oil companies for billions over deadly 2021 heat dome
Multnomah County sues oil companies for billions over deadly 2021 heat dome

Latest News

drones being used at deadly crash site
Deadly motorcycle crash in Hazelwood neighborhood
Providence nurse union calls for strike break investigation by Oregon AG
Providence nurse union calls for strike break investigation by Oregon AG
Smokey the bear; extreme fire danger
Northwest Interagency Coordination Center ready for wildfire season
Northwest Interagency Coordination Center ready for wildfire season