Man charged with killing his mother with baseball bat in NE Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 32-year-old man is facing murder and domestic violence charges after police say he hit his mother with a baseball bat Thursday in northeast Portland, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

At about 7:30 p.m., police responded to the report of an assault at a home in the 1300 block of Northeast 68th Avenue.

Police said they found the victim, identified as 64-year-old Kathy S. Green of Portland, suffering from life-threatening injuries. She was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

On Saturday, detectives were told that Green had died in the hospital from her injures.

Her son, identified as Austin K. Green-Yurick, had remained at the scene on Thursday and cooperated with police. He was initially charged with attempted murder, assault and domestic violence. After his mother’s death, Green-Yurick’s charges were amended to second-degree, domestic violence murder, first-degree DV assault, second-degree DV assault and unlawful use of a weapon in domestic violence.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Mike Greenlee at Michael.Greenlee@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0871 and reference case number 23-164341.

