Mild Sunday with slight cooler temperatures to start the week

Good morning and happy last Sunday of June,

Yesterday we ended with slightly cooler highs in the low 80s, as expected. This morning we’re headed for another slightly cooler day. Expect sunny skies in the valleys with little/no morning cloudiness and temperatures running just a few degrees above normal for late June. We should top out around 80 degrees again in the I-5 corridor.

Over the extended forecast we don’t see a heat wave, but we also don’t have any significant cloudy/wet/cool weather either. The marine layer will thicken a bit Monday and Tuesday; expect some morning clouds and slightly cooler temperatures those days. But then a thinning marine layer the 2nd half of next week means little or no morning cloud cover and afternoon highs warming into the 80s. Overnight temperatures will be at or below average (55 degrees) through Monday morning, then from Tuesday on it will be at or above average through next weekend.

