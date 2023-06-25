Mild Sunday with slight cooler temperatures to start the week

No rain in the extended forecast except some thunderstorms east of the Cascades
Sunny and warm to finish the weekend
Sunny and warm to finish the weekend(KPTV)
By Katie Zuniga
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 4:56 AM PDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Good morning and happy last Sunday of June,

Yesterday we ended with slightly cooler highs in the low 80s, as expected. This morning we’re headed for another slightly cooler day. Expect sunny skies in the valleys with little/no morning cloudiness and temperatures running just a few degrees above normal for late June.  We should top out around 80 degrees again in the I-5 corridor.

Over the extended forecast we don’t see a heat wave, but we also don’t have any significant cloudy/wet/cool weather either.  The marine layer will thicken a bit Monday and Tuesday; expect some morning clouds and slightly cooler temperatures those days. But then a thinning marine layer the 2nd half of next week means little or no morning cloud cover and afternoon highs warming into the 80s. Overnight temperatures will be at or below average (55 degrees) through Monday morning, then from Tuesday on it will be at or above average through next weekend.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chayton Owings, 11, missing from Eugene
11-year-old boy missing from Eugene
Two killed in crash on Morrison Bridge
Two killed in single-car crash on Morrison Bridge identified
Semi-truck rollover sends chickens spilling across I-5 in Portland.
Semi-truck rollover sends chickens spilling across I-5 in Portland
Oregon Senate passes hospital staffing bill
Oregon Senate passes hospital staffing bill
Titan Submersible
OceanGate’s PNW offices ‘closed indefinitely’ after CEO dies on submersible

Latest News

Warm, mostly sunny and dry
Warm, mostly sun and dry for a while
beavercreek wild fire
Evacuation orders lifted for Forest Park Fire near Beavercreek
Scattered Showers Saturday
Scattered showers for our Saturday
Snow
First Alert Live Blog: Periods of wet snow expected; schools announce closures, delays