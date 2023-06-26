24-year-old man killed in Lloyd District shooting identified by police

Marlan Johnson
Marlan Johnson(Portland Police Bureau)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 9:02 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The 24-year-old man who was shot and killed in the Lloyd District Friday night has been identified by the Portland Police Bureau.

Officers responded to a shooting at Northeast 6th Avenue and Northeast Holladay at about 9:45 p.m. Police say officers found Marlan Johnson suffering from a serious gunshot wound. Johnson died at the scene despite attempts to save his life.

RELATED: Man dead after shooting in the NE Portland Lloyd District

The medical examiner determined Johnson’s manner of death to be homicide.

The suspect or suspects fled the area before officers arrived. No arrests have been made at this time.

The investigation is ongoing, and no other details have been released at this time. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Meghan Burkeen via e-mail at Meghan.Burkeen@police.portlandoregon.gov or call 503-823-2092, or Detective Brian Sims at Brian.Sims@police.portlandoregon.gov or by phone 503-823-2079. Please reference case number 23-165334.

