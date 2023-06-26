Artificial intelligence program will soon help with Portland non-emergency calls

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - We are surrounded by artificial intelligence in everyday life, whether it’s through smart devices or the algorithms that decide which ads are presented to us online.

But now, cities across the United States are using the technology to help streamline the non-emergency response process, including the City of Portland.

On Monday, the Bureau of Emergency Communications (BOEC) launched the pilot phase for a new AI response program to help answer non-emergency calls, which take up about half of the total call volume.

There were 642,105 calls to 911 alone in 2022, according to the Bureau’s yearly review.

The program would feature an automated voice guiding callers to the proper resources for situations like car break-ins, or traffic accidents with no injuries, etc.

If a caller needs assistance beyond what the 4-minute automation can provide, they will be placed into the 311 queue to speak to a human helper.

The idea was born from a pressing need.

“Our 911 calls have increased by 39% since 2018, and 911 is our priority, that’s what we answer first and then non-emergency calls have to wait,” said Bob Cozzie, the BOEC Director. “It’s not unheard of for callers to be waiting in line for an hour or even two hours.”

Sometimes the line is backed up with calls that don’t necessarily need a human touch, and this tool would get them connected to resources without waiting and also place less stress on staff.

“Our staff is looking forward to it, because a lot of the burden that they face is recognizing the number of calls that are waiting in the queue, they can see it,” Cozzie said. “That’s frustrating to them because they don’t get a break between calls.”

Even though artificial intelligence in any form of response can raise concern, Cozzie wants the public to know the program would only take calls for situations that don’t require further human assistance, and emergencies would still be handled by real people.

“I want us to get back to doing what we’re good at, and that’s really processing 911 calls and dispatching help. Non-emergency calls that do need to be dispatched do need to come to us, but many of them can be vetted a different way,” Cozzie said.

He believes it is the only AI non-emergency response program of its kind in the United States.

From Monday through mid-July, they will activate the program for a couple of hours each day to test it on their current system and analyze the calls they receive to make sure they’re being responded to correctly before making it a permanent part of their system.

Through their current vendor, the program is free through the end of the year.

If the Bureau decides to keep the program full-time, it will cost them $150,000 a year.

