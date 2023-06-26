A bit cooler first half of work week, then warming

No sign of rain in the next 7-10 days
By Mark Nelsen
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 8:28 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This last weekend of June featured comfortable and warm summer weather.  We are ending up in the lower 80s again this afternoon.

This work week features a stronger push of cooler marine air to start, then a thinning marine layer later in the week.  The result will be morning clouds Monday through Wednesday mornings with afternoon sunshine and temperatures returning to normal.  That’s in the mid-upper 70s this time of year. 

Portland's Forecast
Portland's Forecast(kptv)

Then with a thinner marine layer Thursday and Friday we expect less cloud cover and temperatures back in the 80s.

Most models strengthen an area of high pressure along the West Coast next weekend for 2-3 days of hot weather.  They disagree a bit, but no models are showing a real heatwave or extreme heat...for now.  But this setup assures a very summery first weekend of July is ahead.

There’s no sign of rain west of the Cascades for the next 7-10 day; our summer dry spell is here.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chayton Owings, 11, missing from Eugene
11-year-old boy missing from Eugene
64-year-old Kathy S. Green of Portland died in the hospital after her son allegedly hit her...
Son charged with killing mother with baseball bat in NE Portland
Two killed in crash on Morrison Bridge
Two killed in single-car crash on Morrison Bridge identified
Oregon Senate passes hospital staffing bill
Oregon Senate passes hospital staffing bill
Semi-truck rollover sends chickens spilling across I-5 in Portland.
Semi-truck rollover sends chickens spilling across I-5 in Portland

Latest News

First Alert Sunday morning FOX 12 weather forecast (6/25)
Weather forecast 6/25
Mild Sunday with slightly cooler temperatures to start week
First Alert Saturday evening FOX 12 weather forecast (6/24)
First Alert Saturday morning FOX 12 weather forecast (6/24)