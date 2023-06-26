A bit cooler first half of work week, then warming

This last weekend of June featured comfortable and warm summer weather. We are ending up in the lower 80s again this afternoon.

This work week features a stronger push of cooler marine air to start, then a thinning marine layer later in the week. The result will be morning clouds Monday through Wednesday mornings with afternoon sunshine and temperatures returning to normal. That’s in the mid-upper 70s this time of year.

Portland's Forecast (kptv)

Then with a thinner marine layer Thursday and Friday we expect less cloud cover and temperatures back in the 80s.

Most models strengthen an area of high pressure along the West Coast next weekend for 2-3 days of hot weather. They disagree a bit, but no models are showing a real heatwave or extreme heat...for now. But this setup assures a very summery first weekend of July is ahead.

There’s no sign of rain west of the Cascades for the next 7-10 day; our summer dry spell is here.

