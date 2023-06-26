Blazers reveal ‘Rip City Remix’ as G League affiliate

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Trail Blazers have announced the Rip City Remix as the official name of the new G League affiliate team.

The organization says the name and brand are intended to be reflective of the city, community and culture.

“This is an exciting day for Rip City and the next chapter in Trail Blazers basketball,” said Portland Trail Blazers President of Business Operations Dewayne Hankins. “We are thrilled to launch this team in the North Portland community, with a name and brand inspired by our fans, culture and region. Rip City Remix games will be fun, family-friendly, and accessible, and we look forward to seeing you on the court this upcoming season.”

The Portland G League team will begin playing during the 2023–24 season and will play its home games at the Chiles Center on the campus of the University of Portland.

“Rip City Remix is an homage to the vintage era of the Portland Trail Blazers, and emulates the colors and an identity akin to the 1970s, which is the era the Trail Blazers were born,” the organization wrote.

The team’s coach was announced as Jim Moran on June 15. Moran started his NBA coaching career with the Portland Trail Blazers in 2014–15, where he originally worked as the team’s associate video coordinator.

