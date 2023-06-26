Darcelle XV added to Wall of Honor at historic Stonewall Inn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland icon Darcelle is the first Oregonian to be named to the National LGBTQ Wall of Honor at the historic Stonewall Inn.

Darcelle XV name went up on the Wall of Honor inside Stonewall Inn on Thursday, it’s an historic New York City club that is widely recognized as the birthplace of gay pride.

Darcelle, also known as Walter Cole, is the first Oregonian to be recognized on the wall, which pays tribute to LGBTQ pioneers and trailblazers.

Darcelle died in March at the age of 92, and in 2016 was named the world’s oldest drag queen performer by the Guinness Book of World Records.

Darcelle’s club, Darcelle XV Showplace, is on the list of National Register of Historic Places for its contribution to LGBTQ rights.

Six other people were honored at the ceremony on Thursday including Emmy award winning actor Leslie Jordan.

