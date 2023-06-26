3 arrested for allegedly throwing cinder block at moving cars on I-84

FAIRVIEW Ore. (KPTV) – Deputies say two minors and one adult are in custody after throwing rocks at cars early Monday.

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office responded just before 4 a.m. after receiving multiple reports of rocks as big as softballs hitting traveling cars. One vehicle was also hit by a cinder block.

According to deputies, cars were struck near NE 223rd Avenue between NE Sandy Boulevard and the railroad bridge in Fairview. Drivers also reported being struck while driving on 223rd Avenue and on I-84.

SEE ALSO: 24-year-old man killed in Lloyd District shooting identified by police

Following reports, a deputy responded to the scene and arrived to find three suspects running away. However, all three suspects were soon arrested. Two minors were taken to JDH and one adult, 19-year-old Phillip Andryushin, was taken to Multnomah County Detention Center. All three were booked on multiple counts of criminal mischief and reckless endangerment.

Deputies say no one was injured.

The MCSO asks victims who have not spoken with authorities to file a report online here or call 503-823-3333. Reference MCSO case #23-27871.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.