Homelessness on the rise in Clark County, study finds

CLARK COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) – A new count shows more than 9,000 people in Clark County are experiencing homelessness.

The 2022 Homeless Crisis Response System Report was collected by the Council for the Homeless over the last year.

In total, 9,032 people from 5,352 households were experiencing homelessness in 2022, with two-thirds describing themselves as “newly homeless,” according to the results. Of the recorded people, 44% identified as Black, Indigenous and people of color.

The 2022 count rises from the previous year when 6,285 people from 4,036 households were recorded as homeless, with 61% identifying as newly homeless.

“We are all doing this great work to help people, and the lack of affordable housing continues to pose the most significant challenge to getting people permanently housed,” said Sunny Wonder, deputy director of Council for the Homeless.

The Council for the Homeless is hosting a free webinar Tuesday from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. to discuss the results. Registration can be found by clicking here.

