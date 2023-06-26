Innocent woman dies in crash caused by chase suspect in NE Portland

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - An innocent woman is dead after a police chase that started in Gresham and ended in a crash in Northeast Portland Sunday night.

According to Portland police, a Gresham police officer saw a car matching the description of one involved in a string of armed robberies near Northeast 181st and Northeast Pacific Street at about 6:11 p.m. The officer tried to pull over the car but the driver took off.

The suspect was westbound on Northeast Glisan Street near Northeast 147th Avenue when they rear-ended two cars; one car was empty and the other had two people inside. Police say a woman, whose name has not yet been released, died and the other person was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

The suspect’s car then went into the eastbound lane of NE Glisan and hit two more cars. Two people in one of the cars went to the hospital on their own to be evaluated. The driver of the fourth car was not injured.

Police say the suspect was taken into custody. Their name and the charges they face have not yet been released.

Northeast Glisan Street was closed from Northeast 145th Avenue to Northeast 148th Avenue during the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing, and no other details have been released. Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov., attention Traffic Investigations Unit, and reference case number 23-166974.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.