Man dead after motorcycle crash near Salem

A 40-year-old man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Salem early Sunday morning.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 10:53 PM PDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - A 40-year-old man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Salem early Sunday morning.

Shortly after midnight, police responded to reports of a crash near the intersection of Glen Creek and Doaks Ferry Road Northwest.

Officers found the rider suffering from severe injuries, and he was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

SEE ALSO: Man hospitalized after hit-and-run on Clark County road, driver arrested

Investigators say the rider lost control while he was trying to negotiate a curve at high speed.

The motorcycle went through a nearby fence and the rider, identified as Timothy Edward Smith, was killed.

The intersection and surrounding street were closed for approximately three-and-a-half hours for investigation.

Police said they are continuing to investigate the crash and will not release further information at this time.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chayton Owings, 11, missing from Eugene
11-year-old boy missing from Eugene
64-year-old Kathy S. Green of Portland died in the hospital after her son allegedly hit her...
Son charged with killing mother with baseball bat in NE Portland
Two killed in crash on Morrison Bridge
Two killed in single-car crash on Morrison Bridge identified
Oregon Senate passes hospital staffing bill
Oregon Senate passes hospital staffing bill
Semi-truck rollover sends chickens spilling across I-5 in Portland.
Semi-truck rollover sends chickens spilling across I-5 in Portland

Latest News

Man dead after crashing motorcycle near Salem
Man dead after motorcycle crash near Salem
Speeding driver dies in fiery crash in Wilsonville
Speeding driver dies in fiery crash in Wilsonville
Speeding driver dies in fiery crash in Wilsonville
Speeding driver dies in fiery crash in Wilsonville
Oregon lawmakers end 2023 session with rush to pass delayed bills