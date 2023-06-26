Man dead after motorcycle crash near Salem

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - A 40-year-old man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Salem early Sunday morning.

Shortly after midnight, police responded to reports of a crash near the intersection of Glen Creek and Doaks Ferry Road Northwest.

Officers found the rider suffering from severe injuries, and he was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Investigators say the rider lost control while he was trying to negotiate a curve at high speed.

The motorcycle went through a nearby fence and the rider, identified as Timothy Edward Smith, was killed.

The intersection and surrounding street were closed for approximately three-and-a-half hours for investigation.

Police said they are continuing to investigate the crash and will not release further information at this time.

