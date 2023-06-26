Man hospitalized after hit-and-run on Clark County road, driver arrested

WASHOUGAL Wash. (KPTV) - A man is in the hospital and a 23-year-old Vancouver man is facing hit-and-run charges after a sequence of two crashes early Saturday in Clark County, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 1:30 a.m., deputies responded to Southeast 412th Avenue near Washougal River Road after reports of a pedestrian being hit by a car.

Deputies say the victim originally ran into a tree, which caused him to exit his vehicle, where he was then struck by a passing car and “significantly” injured. The second driver then fled the scene, according to deputies. But the second driver, identified as Ryan Lynch, later surrendered and was taken into custody and charged.

SEE ALSO: Semi-truck rollover sends chickens spilling across I-5 in Portland

The injured man was given emergency first aid then taken to a nearby hospital.

The events unfolded in a man’s front yard, who says he sees accidents there often.

He said one of his trees had been hit so much that it had to be removed. He even uses a wire-like kind of fencing on purpose, knowing people may hit it. He said he doesn’t want them to run into anything that could potentially hurt someone.

Meanwhile, a neighbor who says he walks around the road daily, said he doesn’t see accidents in the area very often.

“Not many,” he said. “Not many.”

The man living in the home where the accident occurred called the 35 mph stretch of road in front of his home dangerous.

He said he saw some of what happened early Saturday morning.

SEE ALSO: Son charged with killing mother with baseball bat in NE Portland

The homeowner claims the vehicle the victim was driving, and another vehicle somehow ran each other off the road. Both vehicles can be seen in photos provided by police.

The homeowner said the victim stepped out of his car and into the middle of the road to apologize to the other driver, and that’s when he was hit.

According to the homeowner, the spot can be dangerous because there’s not much visibility from over the hill where the victim was hit.

“There’s no real vision,” the neighbor agreed. “There’s other corners just as bad, sloped the wrong way or whatever.”

Lynch was booked into the Clark County Jail on charges of hit and run involving injury. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said they are continuing to investigate.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.