Morning clouds for the next few days, warmer highs starting midweek

Possible 90 days in the extended forecast
Tuesday brings morning clouds and average temperatures
Tuesday brings morning clouds and average temperatures(KPTV)
By Katie Zuniga
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 2:38 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Happy Monday to you all,

Today has been cooler as promised. We are still on track to top out in the upper 70s with a few clouds hanging around tonight and again a bit thicker through tomorrow morning. Areas of the coast will see some morning drizzle again and we will continue with the sunshine breaks by afternoon with highs again in the upper 70s to low 80s. The rest of the week will be a wash, rinse, repeat with a few morning clouds and temperatures slightly warmer in the low to mid-80s. There are still indicators showing a chance to get back into the 90s even though they keep getting pushed back, it’s now a bit closer and within our 7-day forecast.

We’re not seeing any indication of rain other than the chance for thunderstorms to the east of the Cascades today and again tomorrow. This means we will end the month nearly a half inch short on our typical June accumulation.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

64-year-old Kathy S. Green of Portland died in the hospital after her son allegedly hit her...
Son charged with killing mother with baseball bat in NE Portland
Two vehicles involved in the deadly crash on NE Glisan
Innocent woman dies in crash caused by chase suspect in NE Portland
The National Transportation Safety Board says Delta Air Lines flight 1111 was taxiing to its...
NTSB: Airline worker ‘ingested into’ plane engine at Texas airport
Sheriff: 3rd suspect connected to murder, exploded body of Kelso man
Sheriff: 3rd suspect connected to murder, exploded body of Kelso man
Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
11-year-old boy missing from Eugene found

Latest News

First Alert Monday morning FOX 12 weather forecast (6/26)
6/26/2023
Nice next few days
First Alert Sunday evening FOX 12 weather forecast (6/25)
Portland's Forecast
A bit cooler first half of work week, then warming