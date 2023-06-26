New Oregon Historical Society exhibit looks at legacy of comedian Bob Hope

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A new museum exhibit takes a look at legendary comedian Bob Hope and his special connection to the soldiers and sailors who served in World War II.

FOX 12′s Joe V. stopped by the Oregon Historical Society to get an inside look at the “So Ready for Laughter: The Legacy of Bob Hope” exhibit.

To learn more about the Bob Hope exhibit at the Oregon Historical Society, click here.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.