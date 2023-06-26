Nice next few days

Turning warmer mid to late week
6/26/2023
6/26/2023(KPTV)
By Jeff Forgeron
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 3:10 AM PDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Good morning! We’re kicking off our Monday will low clouds & drizzle along the coast, and mainly clear skies inland. A patchy marine layer should build in across the metro area between mid to late morning, but should clear out around midday. This will lead to a nice & warm afternoon with highs in the upper 70s. Portions of the coastline will see brief sunshine, but the marine layer may be a bit more stubborn to clear to the north.

Our weather will more or less be on repeat through midweek with brief morning clouds & afternoon sunshine. High temperatures will range between the upper 70s and low 80s, which is a touch warm for late June standards. Most signs point to a warmer & sunnier pattern toward the end of the week and weekend. Expect highs to range between the mid 80s to low 90s Thursday-Sunday. It’ll likely turn a bit warmer early next week.

At this time, I see no sign of a soaking rain over the next 7-10 days. Isolated thunderstorms will be possible at times in central & eastern Oregon, so random downpours will be possible.

Have a great workweek!

