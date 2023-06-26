Oregon lawmakers end 2023 session with rush to pass delayed bills

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon lawmakers rushed to push through a variety of bills on the final day of the legislative session Sunday.

Following a six-week walkout by Republican senators, this week was a crucial window to pass bills before the time was up. By the end of the day, some bills headed for the ballot, some for the governor’s desk, and some were left on the table.

House Joint Resolution 16 A, which would amend the state constitution to allow the legislature to impeach elected officials in the executive branch, will appear on the ballot this November.

House Bill 3632 passed, which will increase the statute of limitations on first degree sex crimes from 12 to 20 years.

However, House Bill 3414, which would have allowed individual cities to expand their urban growth boundaries to allow for more housing development, failed to pass on Sunday.

Mary Kyle Mccurdy with 1,000 friends of Oregon says her organization opposed HB 3414 because they don’t believe it’s what cities should focus on when it comes to housing. “We need to make sure that whatever housing is built is tied to the needs of Oregon families,” Mccurdy said. “We’ve heard from many cities across the state that we have many thousands of acres inside our urban growth boundaries that are available for residential development, but the cities lack the financial capability to provide infrastructure to those areas.”

Senate Republican Leader Tim Knopp (R-Bend) released the following statement after the session ended:

“Despite continuous unlawful, uncompromising, and unconstitutional actions by Democrat leaders that put the 2023 Session and hundreds of bills at risk, Senate Republicans successfully negotiated a framework that got the session back on track so we could deliver on Oregon’s most urgent needs.

“Senate Republicans were finally able to give the nearly 2 million Oregonians we represent a voice in the Senate and a seat at the table. We protected the rights of parents and law-abiding gun owners, restored the rule of law, and forced good-faith bipartisanship to get good things done. This led to a successful end to a tumultuous session.”

Knopp also says he and other Republican lawmakers intend to challenge the law restricting them from running again after 10 or more unexcused absences in the courts.

Senate President Rob Wagner (D-Lake Oswego) is releasing the following statement:

“Oregonians were clear that in this session we needed to take bold action on the state’s greatest challenges, and that’s exactly what we’ve done. We tackled our housing affordability and homelessness crisis, made our communities safer from crime and gun violence, funded K-12 schools and higher education at historic levels and promoted job growth for the future of Oregon’s economy. We also ensured our state remains healthy by expanding access to abortion and gender-affirming care and making sure people can afford health insurance.

“Every corner of the state will benefit from the bipartisan work we accomplished this session. There were challenging times and disagreements over policy and how our democracy is meant to function, but I am very proud of my colleagues for working through our differences and finding common ground to make real progress for the people of Oregon.”

