Oregon to receive $689 million for broadband infrastructure

FILE - Carl Roath, left, a worker with the Mason County Public Utility District, pulls fiber...
FILE - Carl Roath, left, a worker with the Mason County Public Utility District, pulls fiber optic cable off of a spool as he works with a team to install broadband internet service to homes in a rural area surrounding Lake Christine near Belfair, Wash., on Aug. 4, 2021.(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
By Samuel Dennis
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 2:11 PM PDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - Earlier today, Govenor Tina Kotek annouced that $688.9 million will be allocated to Oregon over the next 5 years to help improve access to affordable, high-speed, reliable internet in unserved and underserved communities across the state. This deal will help develop the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) program from President Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure law.

“Access to quality internet in 2023 is critical to a community’s local economy,” Governor Kotek said. “This substantial investment in Oregon’s broadband infrastructure will help to remedy the digital divide in rural, unserved, and underserved communities across the state, ensuring that Oregonians are able to access telehealth, business opportunities, education, and so much more.”

The Broadband Office is currently in the plan and development phase of their BEAD programming, and are implementing surveys and meetings as a crucial piece of gathering information on access needs. For more information on how to participate in these surveys, you can click here.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

64-year-old Kathy S. Green of Portland died in the hospital after her son allegedly hit her...
Son charged with killing mother with baseball bat in NE Portland
Two vehicles involved in the deadly crash on NE Glisan
Innocent woman dies in crash caused by chase suspect in NE Portland
The National Transportation Safety Board says Delta Air Lines flight 1111 was taxiing to its...
NTSB: Airline worker ‘ingested into’ plane engine at Texas airport
Sheriff: 3rd suspect connected to murder, exploded body of Kelso man
Sheriff: 3rd suspect connected to murder, exploded body of Kelso man
Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
11-year-old boy missing from Eugene found

Latest News

Rip City Remix.
Blazers reveal ‘Rip City Remix’ as G League affiliate
Darcelle XV added to Wall of Honor at historic Stonewall Inn
File photo.
Homelessness on the rise in Clark County, study finds
Marlan Johnson
24-year-old man killed in Lloyd District shooting identified by police