Oregon to receive $689 million for broadband infrastructure

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - Earlier today, Govenor Tina Kotek annouced that $688.9 million will be allocated to Oregon over the next 5 years to help improve access to affordable, high-speed, reliable internet in unserved and underserved communities across the state. This deal will help develop the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) program from President Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure law.

“Access to quality internet in 2023 is critical to a community’s local economy,” Governor Kotek said. “This substantial investment in Oregon’s broadband infrastructure will help to remedy the digital divide in rural, unserved, and underserved communities across the state, ensuring that Oregonians are able to access telehealth, business opportunities, education, and so much more.”

The Broadband Office is currently in the plan and development phase of their BEAD programming, and are implementing surveys and meetings as a crucial piece of gathering information on access needs. For more information on how to participate in these surveys, you can click here.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.