Police searching for missing Gresham woman.

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A woman who went missing from Gresham since Sunday may be depressed, according to police.

The Gresham Police Department is asking for the publics help in finding Kimberly Horner, 58, who left her home near 4800 southwest 11th.

She left at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday driving a white 2012 Dodge Durango with an OR license plate 206MRK, police say.

Horner was wearing a pink shirt, white shorts and sandals. She takes medication and may be depressed. If spotted, call 911.

Kimberly Horner, 58, missing from Gresham (Kimberly Horner, 58, missing from Gresham)

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.