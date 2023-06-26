Police searching for missing Gresham woman.

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 3:07 PM PDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A woman who went missing from Gresham since Sunday may be depressed, according to police.

The Gresham Police Department is asking for the publics help in finding Kimberly Horner, 58, who left her home near 4800 southwest 11th.

She left at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday driving a white 2012 Dodge Durango with an OR license plate 206MRK, police say.

Horner was wearing a pink shirt, white shorts and sandals. She takes medication and may be depressed. If spotted, call 911.

Kimberly Horner, 58, missing from Gresham
Kimberly Horner, 58, missing from Gresham(Kimberly Horner, 58, missing from Gresham)

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

64-year-old Kathy S. Green of Portland died in the hospital after her son allegedly hit her...
Son charged with killing mother with baseball bat in NE Portland
Two vehicles involved in the deadly crash on NE Glisan
Innocent woman dies in crash caused by chase suspect in NE Portland
The National Transportation Safety Board says Delta Air Lines flight 1111 was taxiing to its...
NTSB: Airline worker ‘ingested into’ plane engine at Texas airport
Sheriff: 3rd suspect connected to murder, exploded body of Kelso man
Sheriff: 3rd suspect connected to murder, exploded body of Kelso man
Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
11-year-old boy missing from Eugene found

Latest News

Deputies arrest 3 after rocks, cinder block hit cars on I-84.
3 arrested for allegedly throwing cinder block at moving cars on I-84
SUV plummets into Tillamook Bay
SUV plummets into Tillamook Bay
FILE - Carl Roath, left, a worker with the Mason County Public Utility District, pulls fiber...
Oregon to receive $689 million for broadband infrastructure
Rip City Remix.
Blazers reveal ‘Rip City Remix’ as G League affiliate