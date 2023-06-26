Sheriff: 3rd suspect connected to murder, exploded body of Kelso man

COWLITZ COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) - A third suspect has been arrested in California for the July 2022 murder of a Kelso man, the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday.

Cowlitz County deputies say they identified Carlos Chavez Velazco as a third suspect in the murder of 51-year-old Alan Brice Nielsen. Chavez Velazco has been charged with first-degree premeditated murder.

During the investigation last year, detectives said they believed Nielsen had been shot during a dispute on July 15, 2022.

On July 30, detectives searched a property in the 2100 block of Holcomb Road after a body was reported found on the property.

Detectives say they found a truck that had been blown up along with Nielsen’s body on the property.

The next day, detectives served a search warrant on Jethro Nichols Welter of Kelso.

The sheriff’s office said digital forensics investigation showed Welter was at the scene of the murder when it happened, and detectives say they found records showing Welter had purchased a total of 60 pounds of explosives at a local business between July 17 and July 19.

Welter was charged with first-degree murder, using prohibited explosive devices, unlawful disposal of human remains and tampering with physical evidence. He also faced several drug and firearm related charges.

In November 2022, detectives identified a second suspect connected to the murder, Jerome Adrian Markert, also of Kelso. He was charged with unlawful disposal of human remains and tampering with physical evidence, along with other drug and firearm related offenses.

In May 2023, detectives said they identified Chavez Velazco as yet a third suspect in the case.

On May 25, a warrant for his arrest was issued in Cowlitz County Superior Court for premeditated murder along with charges for using a prohibited explosive device, unlawful disposal of human remains and firearm charges.

According to deputies, Chavez Velazco fled to Los Angeles shortly after July 15, 2022, and was living in a homeless shelter.

Chavez Velazco was found and arrested by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Fugitive Task Force. He is currently in custody at the Los Angeles County Jail and awaiting extradition to Cowlitz County.

Deputies said the investigation is ongoing and further details are not available at this time. The sheriff’s office requests anyone with information about this incident to contact Detective Troy Lee at 360-577-3092.

