Speeding driver dies in fiery crash in Wilsonville

WILSONVILLE Ore. (KPTV) - A person is dead after a police chase through Clackamas County ended in a fiery crash early Sunday morning, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says deputies spotted a black car with no lights on speeding in the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 near Wilsonville around 1:45 a.m.

When they tried to stop the car, deputies say the driver took the Wilsonville Road Exit, then crashed into a tree at Southwest Brown Road, less than a mile from the interstate.

The car was engulfed in flames and the driver did not survive. Investigators say no one else was in the car.

The name of the driver has not been released.

