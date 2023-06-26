Speeding driver dies in fiery crash in Wilsonville

A person is dead after a police chase through Clackamas County ended in a fiery crash early Sunday morning, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 10:46 PM PDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILSONVILLE Ore. (KPTV) - A person is dead after a police chase through Clackamas County ended in a fiery crash early Sunday morning, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says deputies spotted a black car with no lights on speeding in the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 near Wilsonville around 1:45 a.m.

SEE ALSO: Man hospitalized after hit-and-run on Clark County road, driver arrested

When they tried to stop the car, deputies say the driver took the Wilsonville Road Exit, then crashed into a tree at Southwest Brown Road, less than a mile from the interstate.

The car was engulfed in flames and the driver did not survive. Investigators say no one else was in the car.

The name of the driver has not been released.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chayton Owings, 11, missing from Eugene
11-year-old boy missing from Eugene
64-year-old Kathy S. Green of Portland died in the hospital after her son allegedly hit her...
Son charged with killing mother with baseball bat in NE Portland
Two killed in crash on Morrison Bridge
Two killed in single-car crash on Morrison Bridge identified
Oregon Senate passes hospital staffing bill
Oregon Senate passes hospital staffing bill
Semi-truck rollover sends chickens spilling across I-5 in Portland.
Semi-truck rollover sends chickens spilling across I-5 in Portland

Latest News

Man dead after crashing motorcycle near Salem
Man dead after motorcycle crash near Salem
Man dead after crashing motorcycle near Salem
Man dead after motorcycle crash near Salem
Speeding driver dies in fiery crash in Wilsonville
Speeding driver dies in fiery crash in Wilsonville
Oregon lawmakers end 2023 session with rush to pass delayed bills