Stable summertime weather pattern here to stay

Our last weekend of June was just perfect, at least in my very humble opinion. Full sunshine, plus warm, but not hot, afternoon temperatures. Lows in the 40s & 50s. It’s like “old Portland” summer climate. No need for air conditioning in this weather. Keep those windows open. Quite a nice warmup after the chilly weather one week ago. Notice that we’re running just a bit above normal for the month in Portland

Temperatures will be a bit cooler the next two days with a marine push this evening bringing in that cooler ocean air. Expect spots of morning clouds but likely no drizzle inland. Some would also say 75-78 degrees with morning clouds is just perfect too.

A glance at the pattern overhead shows that weak upper level low still lingering over the region; that’s why we aren’t seeing any heat and thunderstorms have been firing up each afternoon over/east of the Cascades. That continues for another couple of days. This is the view at about 18,000′. Warm colors are “higher than average” heights for this date. Those are areas with ridging, cooler areas are troughs

By Friday, that upper-level trough has finally departed, and warming has resumed overhead. It’s getting warmer and the marine layer is thinning. We’ll be back in the 80s starting Wednesday, or Thursday at the latest.

By the first weekend of July, that ridging has strengthened quite a bit. These is the ensemble average from the Euro model. Heights up to around 588dm generally mean hot weather west of the Cascades. Although the ridging is a bit “flat” which leads me to believe we don’t get hot/dry east wind next weekend.

At this time, models are not implying that hot ridging will stick around long. Notice that 10-12 days from now, Thursday the 6th, the ridging has weakened and/or moved westward.

So the big question right now is whether we have our 2nd heat wave of the season (3 days at/above 90 degrees) on the way starting next weekend? Possibly

This afternoon’s GFS model was an excellent example showing why we heavily lean on ENSEMBLE model forecasts and not OPERATIONAL model forecasts. The 18z GFS produces highs 105-110 next Monday/Tuesday. Right...

The ensemble average is much more reasonable, showing highs around 90 Sunday through Tuesday the 2nd-4th

Other models are showing similar numbers with the warming this weekend and early next week, then cooling a bit. I checked the ECMWF ensemble runs and see 5-10 (out of 50) members have extreme heat during that same period. Something to keep an eye on, but a low risk as of this evening.

Summer Dry Spell Is Here

Portland will end up with a drier than normal June, after a dry May. Luckily we had that inch of rain a week ago because it’s clear there’s no sign of rain heading into the first week of July. Look at the GFS ensemble average rain forecast through the 4th of July...nothing. Just scattered thunderstorms east of the Cascades

And the operational ECMWF is the same

In fact check out the Euro ensemble 24 hour rain chart for the next two weeks. Almost totally dry. We’re done with “spring rains”. Those of you that didn’t get much last week? In reality your summer dry spell DID start in mid-May. Let’s hope for a rare late August soaking...

That’s it for this evening. We’ll keep a close eye on the heat possible heading toward the 4th, but at this point I don’t see any sort of significant heat wave.

To summarize...

1) Most likely no rain falls in the I-5 corridor between now and at least the 5th of July. Of course any sort of thick marine layer can produce drizzle, but I don’t see that for at least a week.

2) There is a POSSIBILITY of at least a minor heat wave (3 days at/above 90) in the next 10 days. If it happens, it’ll be around the 2nd-4th.

3) The chance for a significant heat wave looks minor at this point, but it IS a small possibility. Watching closely!

4) A stable summer weather pattern is in place...good for your tomatoes/veggies, and water play over the next 7-10 days.

