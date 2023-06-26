TILLAMOOK Ore. (KPTV) - The Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office recently shared photos of a vehicle going off-road on Highway 101 and ending up in the Tillamook Bay.

The driver reported minor injuries and was released on the scene, but the Sherriff’s Office is using this moment to remind people to be more cautious on the roads during the summer time.

SUV plummets into Tillamook Bay (Tillamook Sheriff's Office)

The incident happened on Sunday, June 25.

They urged that people allow for extra time to reach their destination and to be alert for aggressive and dangerous driving.

