SUV plummets into Tillamook Bay

SUV plummets into Tillamook Bay
SUV plummets into Tillamook Bay(Tillamook Sheriff's Office)
By Samuel Dennis
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 2:56 PM PDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TILLAMOOK Ore. (KPTV) - The Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office recently shared photos of a vehicle going off-road on Highway 101 and ending up in the Tillamook Bay.

The driver reported minor injuries and was released on the scene, but the Sherriff’s Office is using this moment to remind people to be more cautious on the roads during the summer time.

SUV plummets into Tillamook Bay
SUV plummets into Tillamook Bay(Tillamook Sheriff's Office)

The incident happened on Sunday, June 25.

They urged that people allow for extra time to reach their destination and to be alert for aggressive and dangerous driving.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

64-year-old Kathy S. Green of Portland died in the hospital after her son allegedly hit her...
Son charged with killing mother with baseball bat in NE Portland
Two vehicles involved in the deadly crash on NE Glisan
Innocent woman dies in crash caused by chase suspect in NE Portland
The National Transportation Safety Board says Delta Air Lines flight 1111 was taxiing to its...
NTSB: Airline worker ‘ingested into’ plane engine at Texas airport
Sheriff: 3rd suspect connected to murder, exploded body of Kelso man
Sheriff: 3rd suspect connected to murder, exploded body of Kelso man
Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
11-year-old boy missing from Eugene found

Latest News

Deputies arrest 3 after rocks, cinder block hit cars on I-84.
3 arrested for allegedly throwing cinder block at moving cars on I-84
Kimberly Horner, 58, missing from Gresham
Police searching for missing Gresham woman.
FILE - Carl Roath, left, a worker with the Mason County Public Utility District, pulls fiber...
Oregon to receive $689 million for broadband infrastructure
Rip City Remix.
Blazers reveal ‘Rip City Remix’ as G League affiliate