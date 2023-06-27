1 stabbed in SE Portland

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 2:59 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A victim was stabbed in Southeast Portland Tuesday morning, according to police.

At around 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, East Precinct officers responded to a reported stabbing at Southeast 104 Avenue and Southeast Cora Street.

There was one victim on the scene when officers arrived who was given emergency medical treatment and then taken to the hospital via ambulance. The victim’s injuries were life threatening, the Portland Police Bureau said.

Officers searched the area but were unable to find a suspect.

The case has been referred to Portland’s Major Crimes detectives.

