2 sentenced to prison for role in Yamhill Co. teen’s fentanyl death

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Two Oregon men will spend eight years in prison following the overdose death of a 15-year-old boy in Yamhill County.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office - District of Oregon 26-year-old Dylan Wilson allegedly supplied the teen with M30 pills, confirmed by a search of the victim’s cell phone and a friend of the teen. The teen however was unaware the pills contained fentanyl.

Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office responded July 21, 2021, after the teen reportedly took the M30s and overdosed on fentanyl.

SEE ALSO: Dangerous drivers in Laurelhurst causing problems for neighborhood

The following day, deputies and FBI agents took Wilson into custody at his home in Lafayette. Wilson admitted he knew the victim was a minor.

A search of Wilson’s cell phone identified 23-year-old Scott Keeling, of McMinnville, as his supplier.

Both Keeling and Wilson received a three-count indictment for conspiring with one another to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl and possessing with intent to distribute fentanyl.

Both Keeling and Wilson pled guilty to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and will serve 96 months in prison and three years of supervised release.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.