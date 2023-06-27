3 people displaced by gas-fed house fire in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A leaking gas meter fueled a house fire in northeast Portland Monday.

Quick-thinking neighbors were able to help save the people inside the home, but the fire burned long enough to cause significant damage.

Aaron McKinney lives right across the street from the home that burned on the 700 block of Northeast Church Street. He knew there were people inside so he did all he could to get them out.

“Things were happening so fast and the fire was burning and spreading,” McKinney said. “it was spreading rapidly, it’s not like the movies or what you see on tv, that porch was so hot when I went up there to knock on the door.”

McKinney started yelling to let the people inside the home know they needed to get out quickly.

The fire happened just before 4 p.m. Monday. Police had to control traffic so firefighters could get in with their hoses to fight the flames.

Neighbors say a woman and her daughter were inside the burning home. Both made it out safely.

Firefighters found the leaking gas meter that was feeding the flames just under the front porch. Crews were able to close a valve and eventually put the flames out.

Neighbors decided to exchange phone numbers so that if anything like this happens again, they’ll be able to contact each other and warn each other, according to McKinney

The Red Cross was called to assist the three people left homeless by this fire. NW Natural was on scene to repair the meter.

There’s no word yet on what initially sparked the fire.

