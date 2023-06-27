Dangerous drivers in Laurelhurst causing problems for neighborhood

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - People in the Laurelhurst neighborhood said they’re fed up with dangerous drivers drifting and speeding through the Coe Circle roundabout.

“Usually in the summertime,” Tom Johnson, who lives around the traffic circle, explained, “there’s quite a bit of racing and drifting. Seems to be the place to do it.”

A surveillance camera near the roundabout captured video early Sunday morning. In the video, several drivers can be seen screeching around the traffic circle.

Carrie and Ken Easter live about a dozen or so doors down from the circle and said they heard some of the commotion Sunday morning. They described it as “cars screeching and stopping and going around the circle.”

Neighbors said the kind of behavior seen in the video has been going on for years, and it tends to happen late at night.

However, Ken and Carrie say they’re not always familiar with the ruckus, and actually don’t hear it too often.

“No,” Carrie laughed. “Or at least we’re asleep.”

Ken added that he “slept right through it. You really get used to it.”

However, Johnson, who lives along the circle itself, has a different perspective.

“Oh yeah, it’s terrible. They’re squealing the tires all around and usually those cars are not muffled very well. You know, they’re set up for speed I think.”

The area is popular for foot and bike traffic and school kids.

With plenty of crosswalks throughout the traffic circle, neighbors agree that it’s just another reason for drivers to abide by the traffic laws.

“Yeah,” Johnson nodded. “It’s pretty dangerous. They do it in the middle of traffic. I keep waiting for someone to lose control and wind up in a house or something.”

