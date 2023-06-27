DC names new Superman actor

The Museum of York County is looking into the science of superheroes like Superman, Batman and...
The Museum of York County is looking into the science of superheroes like Superman, Batman and Wonder Woman.(Source: DC Comics)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 2:27 PM PDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The search for Superman is over. 29-year-old David Corenswet has been cast as the title character in the upcoming Superman: Legacy live-action film scheduled for July 11, 2025. Corenswet has been known for roles in 2020 Netflix series Hollywood, as well as the 2019 series The Politician.

David Corenswet poses at the premiere of the Netflix film "Look Both Ways," Tuesday, Aug. 16,...
David Corenswet poses at the premiere of the Netflix film "Look Both Ways," Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at the Tudum Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)(AP Images)

Along with Corenswet, the role of love interest Lois Lane has been found in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan. Other roles that Brosnahan is known for include the 2020 film The Courier and the 2014 series Manhattan. The two are set to be the co-leads of the film, and are the only actors announced for it, with more to come at a later date.

Rachel Brosnahan attends the 16th annual Chanel Tribeca Artists Dinner at Balthazar on Monday,...
Rachel Brosnahan attends the 16th annual Chanel Tribeca Artists Dinner at Balthazar on Monday, June 12, 2023, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Written and directed by James Gunn, who previously directed the Guardians of the Galaxy series, Superman: Legacy is set to be a complete reboot of the character, unconnected from any other film from the DC studio, and plans to usher in a new cinematic universe of its own. Gunn said of the the casting announcement, “Accurate! (They are not only both incredible actors, but also wonderful people).” See here

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two vehicles involved in the deadly crash on NE Glisan
Innocent woman dies in crash caused by chase suspect in NE Portland
Marlan Johnson
24-year-old man killed in Lloyd District shooting identified by police
Kimberly Horner, 58, missing from Gresham
Police searching for missing Gresham woman
Deputies arrest 3 after rocks, cinder block hit cars on I-84.
3 arrested for allegedly throwing cinder block at moving cars on I-84
Man dead after crashing motorcycle near Salem
Man dead after motorcycle crash near Salem

Latest News

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican presidential candidate, speaks during a town hall event...
Rivalry between Trump and DeSantis deepens with dueling New Hampshire campaign events
La mujer fue ingresada en el Piedmont Hospital y hasta el momento no se ha aclarado la gravedad...
1 stabbed in SE Portland
If large numbers of passengers are stranded or delayed this weekend, expect federal officials...
If you’re traveling over July 4 weekend, be ready for flight delays, as airlines face major test
FILE - Former President Donald Trump sits at the defense table with his legal team in a...
Judge, rejecting Trump arguments, signals he’ll let New York criminal case stay in state court
If large numbers of passengers are stranded or delayed this weekend, expect federal officials...
July 4 travel set to break records