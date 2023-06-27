DC names new Superman actor

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The search for Superman is over. 29-year-old David Corenswet has been cast as the title character in the upcoming Superman: Legacy live-action film scheduled for July 11, 2025. Corenswet has been known for roles in 2020 Netflix series Hollywood, as well as the 2019 series The Politician.

David Corenswet poses at the premiere of the Netflix film "Look Both Ways," Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at the Tudum Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) (AP Images)

Along with Corenswet, the role of love interest Lois Lane has been found in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan. Other roles that Brosnahan is known for include the 2020 film The Courier and the 2014 series Manhattan. The two are set to be the co-leads of the film, and are the only actors announced for it, with more to come at a later date.

Rachel Brosnahan attends the 16th annual Chanel Tribeca Artists Dinner at Balthazar on Monday, June 12, 2023, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) (Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Written and directed by James Gunn, who previously directed the Guardians of the Galaxy series, Superman: Legacy is set to be a complete reboot of the character, unconnected from any other film from the DC studio, and plans to usher in a new cinematic universe of its own. Gunn said of the the casting announcement, “Accurate! (They are not only both incredible actors, but also wonderful people).” See here

