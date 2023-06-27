Forest Grove, Cornelius farmers markets accepting food assistance benefits

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - This summer and fall at the Forest Grove and Cornelius farmers markets, the coordinators are making sure everyone in the community feels supported.

SNAP, EBT, and P-EBT cards will be accepted and matched at both markets, allowing those who need food assistance the chance to get fresh produce grown in their community and more.

“It’s a staple in the Forest Grove and Western Washington County community,” said Sage Fairman, a farmers market coordinator with Adelante Mujeres. “This market has been around for 19 years now. We really focus on different food access programs at the farmer’s market. We believe that no one should be hungry. So we accept SNAP and EBT benefits. We not only accept them, but double the money. So if someone spends $20 they get an extra $20 for free to spend on fresh fruits and vegetables. This also applies for the P-EBT benefits, which a lot of school-aged kids have been getting, during this summer and during the pandemic. That really makes a huge impact on the kids lives being able to access fresh fruits and vegetables.”

Fairman says the market is put on by the community, for the community, and helps in more ways than one. They typically see 40-50 vendors with between 2,500-5,000 customers per market day. She says they see dozens use their benefits every week.

Both markets also offer additional help to those who need it.

“If you are a family that is food insecure, every first Wednesday and the first Friday of the month at Cornelius we are doing food access surveys, where you answer two simple questions, and you get $20 to spend at the markets,” said Fairman. “We also have a program called the Produce Prescription Program in partnership with the Virginia Garcia Medical Center. Families with diet-related illnesses are able to get a prescription to fresh fruits and vegetables. It’s something really special we are proud of.”

Fairman says they want to try to make the market as accessible to everyone as possible: there are people at the information booth at both markets and several vendors who speak both Spanish and English.

The Forest Grove Farmers Market is on Wednesdays from 4 p.m.-8 p.m. on Main Street between 21st and Pacific Avenue from May 3-October 25. The Cornelius Farmers Market is on Fridays from 4 p.m.-8 p.m. at 1370 North Adair Street behind the Cornelius Public Library from June 2-September 29.

