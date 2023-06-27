On the Go with Ayo at Venardos Circus

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - Popcorn, cotton candy and sky high acrobatics - you can eat and see it all at the Venardos Circus!

Venardos Circus is a Broadway-style animal-free circus that will be in Vancouver from now until July 2. The show will be held at the Vancouver Mall located at 8700 Northeast Vancouver Mall Drive.

The Venardos Circus will also be in Happy Valley and Keizer later this summer.

