Man caught masturbating in PDX baggage claim

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A man arrested for masturbating in baggage claim at Portland International Airport is out of jail again, according to court documents.

James Dean, 45, was arrested Feb. 12 after witnesses reported a man laying down in the baggage claim area with his genitals exposed.

According to court documents, a responding officer witnessed Dean masturbating near other passengers in the baggage claim area.

Dean was arrested for Misdemeanor Public Indecency and two counts of Criminal Trespass in the Second-Degree.

The arrest came five days after officers removed Dean from PDX after he was reported for suspicious behavior. According to police reports, Dean was under an Exclusion order and prohibited from the airport. While speaking with officers, Dean told them he was having a mental health crisis.

Dean told officers he is homeless and a diagnosed paranoid schizophrenic. He further reported to police he has been in the Portland area for the last 20 years, last being employed 20 years ago in Michigan.

After failing to appear in court, a warrant was issued June 16 for Dean’s arrest. He was taken into custody Monday on the warrant but has since been released with no future hearing scheduled for him at this time.

