New Oregon bill closes Measure 110 loophole, cracks down on fentanyl possession

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 12:39 PM PDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - On Friday, the Oregon Legislature passed House Bill 2645, which allows prosecutors to handle fentanyl similarly to other dangerous drugs.

The new legislation was backed by the Oregon State Sheriffs’ Association, Oregon Association of Chiefs of Police, and the Oregon District Attorneys Association.

Under Measure 110, anyone found in possession of less than 1 gram of heroin faces a fine of up to $100. It’s a misdemeanor for having 1 gram but not more than 5 grams and a felony for over 5 grams. Meth and cocaine fall into the same categories, but fentanyl does not.

HB 2645 makes it criminal to possess more than 1 gram of fentanyl but less than 5 grams. Additionally, it enables prosecutors to charge people according to the quantity of fentanyl tablets they are accused of possessing rather than merely the weight of the pills. Having between five and 24 pills will constitute a misdemeanor when the governor signs the bill into law.

Misdemeanor convictions can result in jail sentences of up to a year or court mandated rehabilitation and probation.

