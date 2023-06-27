Oregon gas prices jump ahead of Fourth of July holiday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Gas prices in nearly half of all states, including Oregon, have jumped ahead of the Fourth of July holiday.

According to AAA, gas prices are up in 22 states this week, while prices at the pump have fallen in 28 states.

The national average for regular has gone down a penny to $3.56. The average in Oregon jumped eight cents to $4.64, which is the fourth-largest weekly jump for a state in the nation.

Gas prices in Oregon as of June 27, 2023. (AAA)

AAA says maintenance on the Olympic Pipeline has caused prices in Oregon and Washington to rise. Washington currently has the most expensive gas in the nation, while Oregon is fourth.

Record travel is expected for the Fourth of July holiday, surpassing the previous record which was set in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic.

AAA is projecting that nearly 51 million Americans, including 587,000 Oregonians will travel for the holiday. This is up 4.3% over last year, and up 3.7% compared to 2019.

