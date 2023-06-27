Oregon lawmakers come together to expand National Suicide Prevention Lifeline services

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - On the last day of the legislative session, Oregon state lawmakers passed a bill in bipartisan fashion to expand mental health services. Experts are calling it one of the most significant pieces of suicide prevention legislation in the state’s history.

The 988 Implementation Act is now headed to Governor Tina Kotek’s desk

988 is national suicide prevention lifeline that has been active since last year, but this bill will help support this resource across Oregon.

According to the bill, a $0.40 per month tax on all phone lines in the state will begin in 2024 to support the state’s two mental health crisis call centers. Chris Bouneff, the Oregon director of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, and key player in getting this bill passed says, the extra dollars ensures the call centers in Oregon where 988 calls are sent to will be able to operate for years to come.

“It’s suicide prevention and crisis response, and to do that though you need a reliable revenue stream,” said Bouneff. “We have two call centers here in the state of Oregon, and that needs to be available 24/7. That’s expensive infrastructure.”

Bouneff says estimated revenue will start at $30 million the first two years after the phone tax goes into effect in 2024, and then $50 million to $60 million per two years after. Extra revenue will also be used for local agencies to expand mental health crisis units, reducing the need to have police officers respond when someone is in mental distress.

“It gives a bit of revenue for us to begin building out mobile crisis,” he said. “Making sure that if when you call 988, if the situation isn’t resolved on the phone, we can actually dispatch a team of experts in behavioral health crisis to help diffuse situations and respond appropriately.”

One of the 988 call center for the state is Portland-based Lines for Life. Director Dwight Holton says since the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline changed to 988, calls have gone up. ”We’ve answered the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline for many years. When the new service came on last summer, since then we’ve seen about a 50% increase in calls for lines for life.”

Holton credits the increase in calls with the simplicity of 988 to be remembered by more people during times of crisis. He says with extra funds, he and others in the mental health field will be able to meet the need.

“Making sure that we have people that can meet the need, and two, making sure we meet the need with the highest quality of clinical excellence and ease of service.”

