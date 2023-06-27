Portland to open first RV safe park

City Leaders, Multnomah County and The Salvation Army are preparing to open Portland’s first RV safe park.
By Paulina Aguilar
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 6:33 PM PDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - City Leaders, Multnomah County and The Salvation Army are preparing to open Portland’s first RV safe park.

The park can host about 55 vehicles.

“We really want to be able to help provide a safe environment for folks that don’t choose to live that way, but quite often that’s all they have,” says Major Bob Lloyd, Salvation Army.

The state provided $1 million dollars as well as grants from the American Rescue Plan Act- those dollars will provide basic necessities like a kitchenette, bathrooms, showers, and laundry. There will also be services to fix vehicles and conference rooms so those living at the safe park can meet with service reps and get the help they need.

“Some people will require mental health support; some people may just require help getting IDs. Some people may require support getting some back debt paid off,” says Major Lloyd.

Just a block away, neighbors say they’re fed up with RV’s parked on NE 33rd Dr. also say they’re happy to see the new safe park

“The biggest problem to me, is the amount of trash that they leave around or that people dump on their places, and that brings rats and mice, and quite a lot of drug use,” says Susan Rollins, who lives near the safe park.

The safe park is a temporary solution and hopefully a transition into permanent supportive housing when they open in July.

“The thing about a place like this is that you can have a broken-down RV on the side of the road with no toilet facilities with no garbage facilities here you have those, so I do see a large difference and not the quality of the RV but how people are respected,” says neighbor, Ray Stanszak.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

64-year-old Kathy S. Green of Portland died in the hospital after her son allegedly hit her...
Son charged with killing mother with baseball bat in NE Portland
Two vehicles involved in the deadly crash on NE Glisan
Innocent woman dies in crash caused by chase suspect in NE Portland
The National Transportation Safety Board says Delta Air Lines flight 1111 was taxiing to its...
NTSB: Airline worker ‘ingested into’ plane engine at Texas airport
Sheriff: 3rd suspect connected to murder, exploded body of Kelso man
Sheriff: 3rd suspect connected to murder, exploded body of Kelso man
Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
11-year-old boy missing from Eugene found

Latest News

Oregon lawmakers come together to expand National Suicide Prevention Lifeline services
Artificial intelligence program will soon help with Portland non-emergency calls
Portland to open first RV safe park
Hugo Agustin Correa-Sanchez
Washington County man gets 375 months in prison for sexually abusing child