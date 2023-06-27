Several additional days with A.M. clouds and afternoon sun and above average highs

What some would consider perfect summer weather will continue the rest of this work week. We’re seeing enough marine air moving inland to keep our temperatures close to normal. That also leads to areas of morning clouds in spots. Expect a repeat tomorrow through Friday. Temperatures may rise just a few degrees with few morning clouds Wednesday and Thursday, then a notch or two cooler Friday.

Saturday through the 4th of July (next Tuesday) those morning clouds will disappear as the marine layer will be thinner and confined along the coastline. Afternoon temperatures will rise closer to 90 degrees. Then early next week we’ll see two hot days. At this point we don’t see extreme heat or a heatwave.

There’s no sign of rain or a significant heatwave within the next 10 days

