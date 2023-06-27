Several additional days with A.M. clouds and afternoon sun and above average highs

Possible low 90s on the far end of the 7 day forecast
Temperatures on the rise
Temperatures on the rise(KPTV)
By Mark Nelsen
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 4:00 PM PDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

What some would consider perfect summer weather will continue the rest of this work week.  We’re seeing enough marine air moving inland to keep our temperatures close to normal.  That also leads to areas of morning clouds in spots.  Expect a repeat tomorrow through Friday.  Temperatures may rise just a few degrees with few morning clouds Wednesday and Thursday, then a notch or two cooler Friday.

Saturday through the 4th of July (next Tuesday) those morning clouds will disappear as the marine layer will be thinner and confined along the coastline.  Afternoon temperatures will rise closer to 90 degrees.  Then early next week we’ll see two hot days.  At this point we don’t see extreme heat or a heatwave.

There’s no sign of rain or a significant heatwave within the next 10 days

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two vehicles involved in the deadly crash on NE Glisan
Innocent woman dies in crash caused by chase suspect in NE Portland
Marlan Johnson
24-year-old man killed in Lloyd District shooting identified by police
Kimberly Horner, 58, missing from Gresham
Police searching for missing Gresham woman
Deputies arrest 3 after rocks, cinder block hit cars on I-84.
3 arrested for allegedly throwing cinder block at moving cars on I-84
Man dead after crashing motorcycle near Salem
Man dead after motorcycle crash near Salem

Latest News

First Alert Tuesday morning FOX 12 weather forecast (6/27)
6/27/2023
Warm & dry weather expected all week
First Alert Weather Monday Forecast (6/26)
Tuesday brings morning clouds and average temperatures
Morning clouds for the next few days, warmer highs starting midweek