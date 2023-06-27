Three people displaced by gas-fed housefire

House fire fed by a gas meter in NE Portland
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 7:25 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Fire fought a housefire fed by gas from a leaking meter on Monday.

Around 4 p.m. Monday, Portland Fire and Rescue received a call reporting a possible house fire in the King Neighborhood in Northeast Portland. The caller reported a fire on the front porch that was spreading to the home.

The closest firetruck reported a smoke column visible from several blocks away and upon arrival, reported heavy fire on the front porch.

Portland Fire used a transitional fire attack, meaning a large diameter water stream was used from outside the house to allow firefighters safe entry into the home.

A leaking gas meter underneath the porch was feeding the fire. Firefighters were able to use a handheld hose with a fog nozzle to get close enough to the meter to evaluate the leak and turn off the valve.

A small fire had spread to the attic dormer room above the front entry, but crews were able to put out the fire quickly once the gas had been eliminated.

Three residents were displaced and Red Cross was contacted to help with lodging. No injuries were reported and the fire is under investigation.

