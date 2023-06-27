Warm & dry weather expected all week

Good morning! It’s another cloudy start to the day along the coast, with spots of drizzle developing. Areas of low clouds are also expanding across our western valleys. Similar to Monday, portions of the I-5 corridor will see cloudy skies through the late morning (especially from the metro area northward). Conditions will turn mostly sunny this afternoon, and temperatures should reach about 80 degrees. It’ll be a touch cooler for the areas that clear out later.

Afternoon temperatures should continue to warm up through the end of the week, but this should be a gradual warming trend. Highs will range between the low to mid 80s, with overnight lows remaining in the 50s. Morning clouds will become less of a factor as onshore flow weakens.

We’re still expecting warmer weather this weekend and early next week, with the warmest weather likely arriving around the 4th of July. There’s still some uncertainty as to how warm it will get. The European model has been the warmer solution, suggesting the metro area will reach the 90s for several afternoons. Meanwhile, the GFS computer model (American) has been a touch cooler. As of now, we have highs reaching the upper 80s Sunday, and the low 90s Monday. It’s safe to say we’ll be right around 90 degrees on the afternoon of the 4th. Unfortunately, vegetation will continue to dry out with the sunny and warm weather. This will result in higher fire danger for the start of July.

Hope you all have a great Tuesday!

