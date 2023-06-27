Washington County man gets 375 months in prison for sexually abusing child

Hugo Agustin Correa-Sanchez
Hugo Agustin Correa-Sanchez(KPTV)
By Samuel Dennis
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 5:47 PM PDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Hugo Agustin Correa-Sanchez, a resident of Washignton County, has been sentenced to 375 months in prison by Circuit Court Judge Ted Sims.

He has been found guily of Unlawful Sexual Penetration in the First and Second Degree, two counts of Sexual Abuse in the First Degree, eight counts of luring a Minor, and one count of Purchasing Sex with a Minor.

The victim came forward in June of 2022, outlining years of abuse from Sanchez, starting when she was eight years old. She brought forward several pieces of sexual messages from Sanchez, and told authorites that while she tried to report this when she was younger, nobody beleieved her or took her seriously.

Sanchez intially denied these claims, but was found guilty on June 15th, 2023, and sentenced on June 22nd. Sanchez will be transferred to the Oregon Department of Corrections to begin serving his sentence.

