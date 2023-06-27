What to do in Portland this weekend

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - As you’re getting ready for the upcoming Fourth of July holiday, here’s a few fun things happening in Portland this weekend to check out.

Waterfront Blues Festival

The Waterfront Blues Festival is back on at Tom McCall Waterfront Park from July 1-4. Going from 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., several blues artists will perform over four stages spanning 8 acres, along with several themed cruise rides along the Willamette River. One-day passes and cruises start at $50, with the 4-day passes starting at $140. They encourage you use public transportation, but local parking lots include SW First and Clay, SW First and Jackson, SW Naito and Taylor, SW Naito and Harrison, SW Fourth and Yamhill and SW Third and Alder.

Zoo Nights

Juno the rescue otter plays basketball with her specially designed hoop at the Oregon Zoo in Portland (Oregon Zoo)

The Zoo Nights continues at the Oregon Zoo this Friday, where you can enjoy a beautiful evening surrounded by active animals, good food, and live entertainment. This is an all-ages events, with activities for all families and groups. Tickets start at $24 for adults (ages 12 and up) and $19 for children (ages 2-11). Parking is open in the regular zoo parking lot.

Ankeny Alley Festival

Ankeny Allery thumbnail (KPTV)

The Ankeny Alley Festival is hosting their own FREE Fourth of July Celebration, with food, artists, entertainment, and fireworks along the Portland Waterfront. This is also an all-ages activity, however after 8 pm. it becomes a 21+ event. Starting at 10 a.m. come check out the local fun and excitement of Ankeny Alley. There is no designated parking for this event, with downtown street parking the only option if that is your mode of transport.

Portland Craft Beer Festival

Beer Glasses (Paul Joseph)

For more adult-oriented activity, the Portland Craft Ber Festival is starting this weekend at The Fields Park. From Friday-Sunday come check out local beers, ciders, wine, food carts and fun. Friday and Saturday are a 21+ only, with tickets starting at $35.70, and Sunday is family day, with non-drinkers allowed in for free. Bike racks line the park if that is your mode of transport, along with the Portland Streetcar, but for drivers there is a parking lot, Station Place Garage Lot 120, located at 720 NW Lovejoy Court, at the west end of the Broadway Bridge.

