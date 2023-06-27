Wheeler backtracks on public drug use ban

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Following an announcement he would move to ban public drug use in Portland, Mayor Ted Wheeler said Tuesday he was reversing the announcement.

On Friday, the Oregon Legislature passed House Bill 2645, which allows prosecutors to handle fentanyl similarly to other dangerous drugs.

Mayor Wheeler says because of HB 2645, he believes there’s no longer a reason to update City Code to ban public drug use.

“This bill gives local law enforcement important tools to better address open drug use in our city,” Mayor Wheeler said. “It is no longer necessary to pass an ordinance at the local level and I will be withdrawing my proposed ordinance. The City will instead focus on effectively implementing HB 2645.”

With the updated bill, possessing smaller amounts of fentanyl is criminalized.

