Woman shot in Cully Neighborhood, man arrested

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 4:46 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A woman was shot in the Cully Neighborhood on Tuesday morning, police say.

Portland Police Bureau North Precinct officers responded to a call reporting someone shot inside of a manufactured home community in 7100 block of Northeast Lombard Street.

When officers arrived on scene around 6:30 a.m. they found an adult woman who had a gunshot wound to the arm. She was taken to the hospital by ambulance and later released.

After investigation police learned that the suspect was known by the woman. Officials were able to locate him in a home within the residential park and he was detained at the scene.

The Detectives with the Enhanced Community Safety Team continued the investigation.

The suspect, Stephen P. Wolfington, 61, of Portland, is being held in Multnomah County Detention Center on four charges. Those charges are:

· Attempted murder (second degree)

· Assault (second degree)

· Felon in possession of a firearm

· Unlawful use of a weapon

If anyone has information about the case and has not yet spoken to police they are encouraged to email crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 23-168381.

