19-year-old suspect appears in court following Fairview rock-throwing incident

MULTNOMAH COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - 19-year-old Philip Andryushin was arraigned at the Multnomah County Justice Center Tuesday after he and two juveniles allegedly threw rocks at passing cars in Fairview Monday morning.

Andryushin pled ‘Not Guilty’ to charges of 1st and 2nd degree Criminal Mischief, 1st degree Criminal Trespassing, and Reckless Endangerment of Another Person.

The incident allegedly took place early Monday morning at around 4 a.m., when the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said they received several reports from drivers who said people were throwing large rocks and even a cinder block onto their cars on 223rd Avenue and I-84.

Larry James said he was one of those victims, and his truck still has cracks on the windshield and bumper from the incident. He said his car received 11 hits in total as he drove north on NW 223rd on his usual commute to work.

“Just as I started to enter the freeway underpass there, there was a loud bang on my windshield and glass kind of sprayed out a little bit,” James said. “It was just like bam, bam, bam, bam, and it was dark so I couldn’t tell what it was.”

He pulled off to the side of the road for safety, and he said another person whose car was hit went to investigate and reported seeing kids laughing as they threw rocks onto the cars.

“The windshield was the very first impact, it broke both sides of the safety glass and it’s just a piece of plastic in the very center right now. I was also struck on the roof of the vehicle, six times on the hood, on that fender, the bumper cover, in the grill here,” James said, indicating the damage on his truck.

Judge Michael Greenlick gave Andryushin a conditional release on Tuesday, requiring that he not speak to the others charged in the case, except for the one who is a family member. However, he is not allowed to discuss the details of the case with that family member until his trial.

Greenlick also forbade him from going on any railroad bridges, and spoke about the severity of the accusations.

“This is a very serious incident. I’ve seen incidents like this before where people died or had terrible injuries,” he said. “So you need to take these release conditions very seriously or you’ll almost certainly be back in jail.”

Though no one was injured, James said he knows it could have been much worse.

“For the life of me I can’t figure out why someone would want to go up there and throw rocks down there on innocent people that they don’t know,” James said. “That’s just crazy, could easily kill somebody.”

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office asks that those who believe they were victims of this incident should report it, either on their website or by calling 503-823-3333 and reference case number 23-27871.

