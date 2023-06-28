Found: 26-year-old man missing, ‘endangered’ from Beaverton group home

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Washington County Police Department was asking for help locating a missing 26-year-old man who needed help getting home due to medical conditions.

Ken Huynh was found around 4:30 p.m.

Ken Huynh was last seen around 2 p.m. leaving his group home near Southwest Westwind Drive and Southwest 160 Avenue.

He is 5-feet 8-inches, 140 pounds and has black hair, brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black and white plaid shirt, black pants and black/red shoes.

Huynh will need help getting home due to medical conditions.

If located, call 503-629-0111.

