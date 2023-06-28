Found: 26-year-old man missing, ‘endangered’ from Beaverton group home

Ken Huyhn, 26, missing in Beaverton
Ken Huyhn, 26, missing in Beaverton(Washington Co. Police Department)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 4:09 PM PDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Washington County Police Department was asking for help locating a missing 26-year-old man who needed help getting home due to medical conditions.

Ken Huynh was found around 4:30 p.m.

Ken Huynh was last seen around 2 p.m. leaving his group home near Southwest Westwind Drive and Southwest 160 Avenue.

He is 5-feet 8-inches, 140 pounds and has black hair, brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black and white plaid shirt, black pants and black/red shoes.

Huynh will need help getting home due to medical conditions.

If located, call 503-629-0111.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KPTV file image
Oregon DHS: Three boys reported missing out of Bend found
Major Crimes Unit investigating murder-suicide
Teens call 911 to report stepdad shot their mom, himself in apparent murder-suicide in Vancouver
Travelers at Portland International Airport react to mask mandate ruling
Man caught masturbating in PDX baggage claim
If you are borrowing a friend’s card, be prepared to say goodbye to Costco.
Costco is cracking down on membership sharing
Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says

Latest News

DA Schmidt
Multnomah County District Attorney weighs in on camping ban days before it goes into effect
Total drug seizure in June 27 federal fentanyl search
Drug trafficker facing federal charges after Portland overdose
File.
3 teens arrested after Salem Center stabbing
Clark County Sheriff's office
72-year-old Clark County man charged with choking, killing wife