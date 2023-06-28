3 teens arrested after Salem Center stabbing

File.
File.(Google)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 3:11 PM PDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – Three Salem teens have been arrested after a knife fight sent one to the hospital Tuesday.

According to the Salem Police Department, officers responded following reports of a stabbing just before 6 p.m. at the Salem Center mall.

Arriving officers were able to find the injured teen in a bathroom with a stab wound. Police investigating soon learned the stabbing happened during a fight involving 10 to 15 teen males in the northwest corner of High St NE and Chemeketa St NE.

SEE ALSO: 72-year-old Clark County man charged with choking, killing wife

Salem P.D. said following the discovery of the injured teen, they attempted to speak with a group of teens believed to be involved. One male reportedly ran, tossing a handgun before being taken into custody. Two other males believed to be involved were also taken into custody.

The three teens, two 16-year-olds and one 17-year-old, were taken to the Marion County Juvenile Detention Center. One of the 16-year-olds is charged with Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and one is charged with Riot.

Police say the injured teen was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to survive.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KPTV file image
Oregon DHS: Three boys reported missing out of Bend found
Major Crimes Unit investigating murder-suicide
Teens call 911 to report stepdad shot their mom, himself in apparent murder-suicide in Vancouver
Travelers at Portland International Airport react to mask mandate ruling
Man caught masturbating in PDX baggage claim
If you are borrowing a friend’s card, be prepared to say goodbye to Costco.
Costco is cracking down on membership sharing
Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says

Latest News

Clark County Sheriff's office
72-year-old Clark County man charged with choking, killing wife
Kotek appoints new Secretary of State following Fagan’s resignation
Washington County to begin using new ambulance provider in August
Washington County to begin using new ambulance provider in August
Police name victim and suspect truck in deadly Portland hit-and-run.
Police name victim and suspect truck in deadly Portland hit-and-run