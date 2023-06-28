3 teens arrested after Salem Center stabbing

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – Three Salem teens have been arrested after a knife fight sent one to the hospital Tuesday.

According to the Salem Police Department, officers responded following reports of a stabbing just before 6 p.m. at the Salem Center mall.

Arriving officers were able to find the injured teen in a bathroom with a stab wound. Police investigating soon learned the stabbing happened during a fight involving 10 to 15 teen males in the northwest corner of High St NE and Chemeketa St NE.

Salem P.D. said following the discovery of the injured teen, they attempted to speak with a group of teens believed to be involved. One male reportedly ran, tossing a handgun before being taken into custody. Two other males believed to be involved were also taken into custody.

The three teens, two 16-year-olds and one 17-year-old, were taken to the Marion County Juvenile Detention Center. One of the 16-year-olds is charged with Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and one is charged with Riot.

Police say the injured teen was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to survive.

