Authorities' response questioned to attack of Black food truck owner called 'racially-motivated'

By Will Maetzold
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 6:19 PM PDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Attorneys for a black food cart owner say a Portland man was beaten because of his race and are now calling for an investigation into the handling of the case.

Darell Preston, owner of LoRell’s Chicken Shack on Southeast Foster Road, suffered severe facial injuries in an attack on the sidewalk on June 15. Preston’s attorney, Alicia LeDuc Montgomery, said he was beaten because of his race.

Griffin Stead-Kamer, owner of the truck Mumbo Gumbo, said the attack was shocking.

“Personally, I’m just flabbergasted,” Stead-Kamer said. “I don’t really know how to handle it. It’s kind of never happened here before.”

Preston’s attorney sent FOX 12 a video of the beating that shows a white man kicking Preston on the ground in an attack she says was unprovoked. According to a GoFundMe page, he suffered a broken nose, fractured face and cuts to his eyes and mouth.

LeDuc Montgomery sent a letter to both the Portland Police Bureau and Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office informing them she is investigating their response. In a press release, LeDuc Montgomery said in part:

She said as of Monday, when inquiring with PPB and the district attorney’s office about the status of the investigation, she received no response.

PPB said it is being viewed as a bias crime investigation. It said on Tuesday in a statement to FOX 12 in part:

Stead-Kamer said while still shocked about the incident, he’s glad to know Preston is going to be okay.

“This is like the first day I’ve seen him back,” he said. “I haven’t even really talked to him about it.”

LeDuc Montgomery said Tuesday she has been in contact with the district attorney’s office. The district attorney’s office said a deputy district attorney has been assigned to it.

No arrests have been made in this case.

