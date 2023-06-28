Champion of Change speaks at Salem church

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - A legendary minister to Los Angeles gang members paid a visit to a Salem church Tuesday.

Father Greg Boyle has been recognized by President Barack Obama as a Champion of Change and is the founder of Homeboy Industries, an organization that trains and finds employment for former gang members.

It was a packed house at Queen of Peace Catholic Church as a man who spent decades in prison for a wrongful conviction introduced Father Boyle.

Luis “Suave” Gonzalez says he was 17 when he was charged with murder in Pennsylvania, tried as an adult and given a life sentence. After he’d spent 31 years behind bars, the court decided it had made a mistake.

“They discovered they had another suspect but it was too late,” Gonzalez said. " I already served the time so there’s no need to be bitter… now is my turn to save people from ending up in prison so that is what I do.”

Today Gonzalez is the subject of a Pulitzer Prize winning podcast called “Suave.” He works as an artist, activist and college counselor in Philadelphia.

Gonzalez read Boyle’s books in prison and wishes he had met Father Boyle earlier in life.

Decades ago, Boyle founded Homeboy Industries to provide former gang members with training and employment. Former gang rivals work side by side making croissants in a bakery or working in a restaurant or doing electronic recycling among other jobs according to Boyle.

Homeboy Industries helps its employees move on and find employment in the outside world.

“They all try to pursue whatever dream or passion they have,” Boyle said., “I wouldn’t trade my life for anyone’s, I’ve buried a lot of kids that I’ve loved but I still wouldn’t trade the joy there is in knowing these folks.”

Gonzales sometimes speaks alongside Boyle now, sending a message to young people. He says to those in gangs, “whatever it is you’re doing out here it is not worth your life in prison, take it from someone who served 31 years in prison, 7 in solitary confinement, it’s not worth it.”

