Current Salem-Keizer School employee charged with sexual abuse of minor

Salem-Keizer SD
Salem-Keizer SD(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 9:23 AM PDT
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – A Saelm-Keizer high school counselor on paid leave since 2021 is facing charges of sexually abusing a minor in Polk County, according to court documents.

A warrant was issued for the arrest of Todd Anthony Bobeda, 46, on June 21. Charges filed against the school counselor allege Bobeda sexually assaulted a minor on multiple occasions, touching their lips, breasts and buttocks.

According to the Salem-Keizer Public Schools, Bobeda has been employed with the district since 2004, first as a learning resource center teacher at McNary before later becoming a counselor at South Salem and McNary.

Bobeda was also involved in school sports in the district, both in soccer and tennis programs as an assistant and head coach.

A spokesperson for the district confirms Bobeda has been on paid administrative leave since Aug. 5, 2021.

Bobeda is set to be arraigned on two counts of official first-degree misconduct, four counts of third-degree sexual abuse and one count of harassment on Thursday.

