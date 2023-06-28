Deputies searching for missing man with dementia last seen in Happy Valley

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing man.

Junming Chen, 75, was last seen on Tuesday between 8-9 a.m. on Southeast Ludlow Court in Happy Valley. The sheriff’s office says Chen has dementia and only speaks Cantonese. He is known to frequent the Clackamas Town Center area.

Chen is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall, 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a green jacket, black/dark pants, and a brown hat.

If you see him please contact non-emergency at 503-655-8211 or 911.

