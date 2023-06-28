Drug trafficker facing federal charges after Portland overdose

Total drug seizure in June 27 federal fentanyl search
Total drug seizure in June 27 federal fentanyl search(U.S Attorney's Office)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 3:43 PM PDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A man arrested on Tuesday for dealing drugs faces federal charges in court.

On Tuesday Homeland Security Investigations special agents arrested Efrain Roberto Diaz-Rangel, 34, a Mexican National living in Portland, and charged him by criminal complain with intent to distribute fentanyl and heroin.

SEE ALSO: Fentanyl called ‘greatest threat’ of all drugs in Portland area

The Westside Interagency Narcotics Team started an investigation in April following a suspected fentanyl overdose of an adult, according to court documents. Investigators identified multiple people involved in a distribution chain responsible for selling counterfeit Oxycodone pills made with fentanyl.

SEE ALSO: Portland mother finds several ounces of fentanyl at popular park

Some of the pills investigated were determined to have caused the Portland victim’s overdose death.

In May, WIN requested investigative assistance from HSI. Together evidence was obtained that Diaz-Rangel was involved in the fentanyl distribution chain.

When Diaz-Rangel was arrested on Tuesday, he had in his possession around 1,000 counterfeit pills and a small amount of heroin. Inside his home agents found an additional 30,000 counterfeit pills, several pounds of heroin and more than $10,000 cash.

Diaz-Rangel appeared in court for the first time on Wednesday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Stacie F. Beckerman. He was ordered detained pending further court proceedings.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KPTV file image
Oregon DHS: Three boys reported missing out of Bend found
Major Crimes Unit investigating murder-suicide
Teens call 911 to report stepdad shot their mom, himself in apparent murder-suicide in Vancouver
Travelers at Portland International Airport react to mask mandate ruling
Man caught masturbating in PDX baggage claim
If you are borrowing a friend’s card, be prepared to say goodbye to Costco.
Costco is cracking down on membership sharing
Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says

Latest News

File.
3 teens arrested after Salem Center stabbing
Clark County Sheriff's office
72-year-old Clark County man charged with choking, killing wife
Kotek appoints new Secretary of State following Fagan’s resignation
Washington County to begin using new ambulance provider in August
Washington County to begin using new ambulance provider in August