Drug trafficker facing federal charges after Portland overdose

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A man arrested on Tuesday for dealing drugs faces federal charges in court.

On Tuesday Homeland Security Investigations special agents arrested Efrain Roberto Diaz-Rangel, 34, a Mexican National living in Portland, and charged him by criminal complain with intent to distribute fentanyl and heroin.

The Westside Interagency Narcotics Team started an investigation in April following a suspected fentanyl overdose of an adult, according to court documents. Investigators identified multiple people involved in a distribution chain responsible for selling counterfeit Oxycodone pills made with fentanyl.

Some of the pills investigated were determined to have caused the Portland victim’s overdose death.

In May, WIN requested investigative assistance from HSI. Together evidence was obtained that Diaz-Rangel was involved in the fentanyl distribution chain.

When Diaz-Rangel was arrested on Tuesday, he had in his possession around 1,000 counterfeit pills and a small amount of heroin. Inside his home agents found an additional 30,000 counterfeit pills, several pounds of heroin and more than $10,000 cash.

Diaz-Rangel appeared in court for the first time on Wednesday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Stacie F. Beckerman. He was ordered detained pending further court proceedings.

